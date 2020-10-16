Tottenham have completed the signing of Swansea centre-back Joe Rodon for an initial fee of £11million, rising to £15m.

The Wales star has penned a five-year contract in north London and completes an impressive summer window of additions for Jose Mourinho’s men.

Spurs brought back club legend Gareth Bale and also added Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Matt Doherty, Joe Hart, Sergio Reguilon and Carlos Vinicius, before the late arrival of Rodon.

The 22-year-old will now compete with Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld and Japhet Tanganga for a starting spot. He will wear the number 14 shirt.

Swansea, meanwhile, landed Rodon’s replacement earlier on deadline day when they brought in Wolves defender Ryan Bennett on loan.

Bale poised for second Spurs debut

Jose Mourinho has rated Gareth Bale’s chances of making a second debut for the club against West Ham on Sunday.

The Wales international has spent the last two weeks training at Hotspur Way after a knee injury delayed his return to the Spurs side following his loan move from Real Madrid.

“Of course he wants to play,” Mourinho said. “He wanted to play since the day he arrived, but it was not possible.

“I am not going to tell you if he is going to play, what I can tell you is that he is working very well, he is working in the way he was not able to do for a long time.

“The last week, especially Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, the planning of the sessions had a big focus on him and he is in pretty good condition.” Read more…