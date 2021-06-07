Details revealed as Gini Wijnaldum finally signs up with new club

Former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has rejected the chance to join Barcelona by reportedly signing a three-year deal with PSG.

The Holland star’s future has been up for discussion ever since it emerged that he would quit Anfield at the end of his contract this summer. A move to Barca had been expected to follow, with a switch ’95 percent complete’ at one stage, but the 30-year-old has opted for Paris instead.

Wijnaldum is said to have come to his decision after a late offer from PSG chief Mauricio Pochettino.

Now the Guardian reports that the former Reds favourite has officially signed a three-year contract.

The report adds that PSG’s owners QSI blew Barca out of the water by more than doubling their wage offer.

Pochettino also spoke with the player twice to convince him on a switch to the Parc des Princes.

The central midfielder will now help PSG in their hunt to win back the Ligue 1 title. Pochettino’s men lost out to Lille last season.

The French giants are also desperate to get their hands on the Champions League title. They lost the 2020 final to Bayern Munich before being beaten by Man City in the semis this season.

Wijnaldum, who the competition with Liverpool in 2019, will add more quality to an already loaded PSG squad.

The midfielder scored 22 goals in 237 appearances for Liverpool, also winning the Premier League title with the Reds during the delayed 2019-20 campaign.

Liverpool, Man Utd chasing Leicester man

Meanwhile, Man Utd and Liverpool have been tipped for a ‘summer showdown’ over a Premier League midfielder whose value has skyrocketed since moving to Leicester.

The Reds and Red Devils combine to provide the most intriguing rivalry in English football. The two clubs experienced mixed fortunes last season, though the end result was the same – top four and trophyless. Nevertheless, that did not stop Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand recently goading Liverpool with ‘cold’ facts about his former side’s superiority.

Off the pitch, the two clubs have seldom gone toe-to-toe when it comes to player recruitment. However, that may soon be about to change.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Leicester’s FA Cup hero Youri Tielemans as they seek a Georginio Wijnaldum replacement.

The 30-year-old seemed destined to join Barcelona, though that deal was reportedly hijacked in the eleventh hour.

Tielemans enjoyed a stellar campaign, capped off with a stunning strike to seal the club’s maiden FA Cup success.

Jurgen Klopp was told of the big missing trait Tielemans would bring to his midfield, but a journalist who knows Tielemans well thinks stiff competition from Man Utd will emerge.

