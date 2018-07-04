Determined Liverpool man reports back for training early

Andrew Robertson hopes his decision to report back for pre-season training early with Liverpool will pay big dividends this season.

The Scotland star had to wait patiently for his chance at Anfield, but established himself as a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s defence in the second half of the season.

The full-back joined Liverpool from Hull on July 21 last summer so missed three crucial weeks of pre-season, including four friendlies, two as part of the club’s mini-tour to the Far East.

That impacted on him securing a regular first-team place, which did not happen until Alberto Moreno’s injury in December.

But Robertson hopes it will be a different story this time around and is already turning his thoughts towards a successful 2018/19 season with Liverpool.

“I came in a bit late and missed the trip to Hong Kong, which I was a bit gutted about,” he said, reflecting on last summer.

“I think I did the first three weeks with Hull so it was a lot different – it’s always good to get a full pre-season with the team you’re going to be with.

“I knew I was leaving Hull last season so it was a tough one but this season I’m settled and I can really focus on pre-season.

“Over the close season I’ve been working on getting fit and now I want to get fitter until August and it’s all leading up to that West Ham game now.”

