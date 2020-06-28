Tyrone Mings insists Aston Villa will keep fighting for survival despite their hopes suffering another heavy blow on Saturday.

Leander Dendoncker’s strike sunk them on Saturday as Wolves grabbed a 1-0 win at Villa Park.

It kept Dean Smith’s side in the Premier League drop zone on goal difference, having played a game more than their relegation rivals.

Villa go to new champions Liverpool next Sunday having failed to win in their four games since the top flight returned.

But, despite a daunting run-in, which includes games against Manchester United, Arsenal and Everton, Mings remains positive.

“We have to believe now and we have to get through this period, continue what we’ve been showing so far and give more. We have a great belief in the dressing room. I don’t believe for any moment we’ll throw the towel in,” the England defender told Villa TV.

“The games are so tight, unfortunately we have come out the wrong side of it. We are working tirelessly to try to pick up the points we need. It’s a very tough division, but it’ll come if we stick together.

“We’re at the stage of the season where we need points and there wasn’t much between the teams on Saturday.

“To walk away with no points is hugely frustrating. We’re fully aware we need points. There’s still a huge amount of belief in the team.

“We don’t want to make any excuses about not having the fans as to why we’re not picking up points. Saturday was a very close game, we’ve adapted well.”

