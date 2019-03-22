Development means Man Utd could land 122-goal striker for just £43m

Manchester United and Real Madrid have been offered huge hope in their pursuit of Mauro Icardi, if reports in Italy are to be believed.

Icardi was stripped of the captaincy at San Siro earlier this month, and speculation about a summer move away from the Nerazzuri has been rife since.

The 26-year-old has natted 122 goals in 210 appearances for Inter since arriving, and has been linked with a move to United as well as Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Reports last week claimed that the damage caused by the spat between Icardi and Inter could prove to be irreconcilable.

The former captain may apparently never play for the Nerazzurri again, quashing any chance of his wife-agent Wanda Nara securing a prolonged stay at San Siro for her client.

Despite returning to training with Inter on Thursday, speculation from the Italian media seems to hint that Inter still plan on offloading Icardi at the end of the season.

Il Corriere dello Sport claim that the Milanese giants are lining up replacements for the Argentine already – with Roma’s Edin Dzeko the number one target.

Meanwhile, Spanish outlet Marca claims that Icardi could be allowed to leave for the cut-price fee £43.3m (€50m), which is expected to spark interest from a number of clubs.

