Di Maria blasts Van Gaal when discussing return to Old Trafford

Former Manchester United man Angel di Maria has opened up about the hostile reception he received upon his return to Old Trafford.

Both United and PSG have been charged by UEFA following Tuesday night’s Champions League clash between the clubs at Old Trafford.

A beer bottle was thrown from the crowd towards Di Maria in the second half of the last-16 first leg, with the Argentinian responding by picking it up and seemingly pretending to take a swig from it.

The former Real Madrid man also appeared to tell a section of United fans to “f*** off” after PSG score, and prior to that was barged into the advertising boards by Ashley Young.

He told Cadena Cope radio: “[The reception] was difficult from the opening minute but I knew this was going to happen.

“But I’ve said it in the past and I reiterate it, I never spoke badly of the people here and of this club.

“These are things that happen and people took it badly. I only had problems with the coach here.”

Di Maria yelling fuck off to United fans 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/66NuI3BJ2c — Leröy® (@LeroyTheGooner) February 12, 2019

