Diallo and Ten Hag react after Man Utd knock Liverpool out of the FA Cup with dramatic winner

Manchester United beat Liverpool 4-3 after extra-time to book themselves a spot in the FA Cup semi-finals and Amad Diallo scored the 121st-minute winner.

It was an absolute barnstormer of a tie that saw the Red Devils come from behind twice, with goals from Scott McTominay, Antony, Marcus Rashford and Diallo proving to be the difference.

It’ll be a night that Man Utd fans will no doubt remember for years to come and they’ll hope it can propel their team to FA Cup glory for the first time since 2016.

Diallo was understandably buzzing after the game. “Dream come true,” The 21-year-old said.

“That goal will give me a lot of confidence and I want to continue like this. I’m very happy. The most important thing is to win this game.

“I wanted to give it back to Garnacho but I see the defender and I have to go on my own. It is unbelievable, it is a dream for me to score the last goal for Manchester United.

“I want to say thanks to the supporters. It is one of the best games of the season so we want to continue like this.”

Diallo was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for taking off his shirt in the celebrations and will serve his ban when United face Brentford on Saturday.

Ten Hag knows ‘great’ Coventry City won’t be easy opponents

Man Utd have been drawn against Championship side Coventry City in the semi-final but manager Erik ten Hag knows that his side must not be complacent in the tie.

“To go to the final we have to win against Coventry, we will have to play at our best. We saw that Coventry have great spirit, a great mentality. We will prepare our best to play in the final.

“The first 30 minutes was the best of our whole season, we were acting as a team but then we got gaps between the lines and you can’t allow this against one of the best teams in Europe. They outplayed us.

“Then we made changes, we took risks and the players were wonderful. The attitude was great, a strong belief to win this game.

“Rashford is resilient, he keeps going, normally he finishes those moments but he kept going for another chance. That inspired the other players.

“We have a team that is for the future. Coming up are players who are developing very well like Diallo, Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo.”

Former Red Devils captain Roy Keane was also visibly pleased following the clash but believes Premier League title chasers Liverpool will bounce back from the defeat.

“It’s about today, a lot of players have never had Old Trafford bouncing like that. The feel-good factor for these players can be massive for the rest of the season.

“It was mad, it was a mad game. We could be here analysing it all night. Klopp is a good manager, he’ll get these players back on track after the international break.”

