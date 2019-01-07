Diaz reveals why he chose to leave Man City following £22m Real Madrid move

Brahim Diaz claimed he would not have left Manchester City for any other club after being formally unveiled as a Real Madrid player.

The 19-year-old Spanish forward was officially presented at the Bernabeu on Monday after passing a medical and completing the formalities of his move to the European champions.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, broadcast on Real Madrid TV, Diaz said: “Today is the most important day of my life, arriving at the team I dreamed of playing for when I was a child. This is the best present for me for Christmas.

“When I decided to leave Manchester City I only thought about three options. The first one, play for Real Madrid. The second one, play for Real Madrid. And the third one, play for Real Madrid. I didn’t want to go anywhere else.”

