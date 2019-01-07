Diaz reveals why he chose to leave Man City following £22m Real Madrid move

Oli Fisher
MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 07: Brahim Diaz is presented to members of the press by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez after signing for Real Madrid at estadio Santiago Bernabeu on January 07, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Brahim Diaz claimed he would not have left Manchester City for any other club after being formally unveiled as a Real Madrid player.

The 19-year-old Spanish forward was officially presented at the Bernabeu on Monday after passing a medical and completing the formalities of his move to the European champions.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, broadcast on Real Madrid TV, Diaz said: “Today is the most important day of my life, arriving at the team I dreamed of playing for when I was a child. This is the best present for me for Christmas.

“When I decided to leave Manchester City I only thought about three options. The first one, play for Real Madrid. The second one, play for Real Madrid. And the third one, play for Real Madrid. I didn’t want to go anywhere else.”

 

