Football fans can be guilty of being obsessed by statistics but this was a day where sheer hard work, energy and desire won the day. Leicester City arrived joint top of the league with only one defeat all season, and we were regularly reminded that the Foxes had only lost to Doncaster Rovers once in their previous nine meetings. I was also told that the run stretched back to just two defeats in 22.

On the very same day some 78 years ago, Leicester had beaten Doncaster 6-0 and you could sense the level of expectation in the air. After all, City had suffered only one away setback this term and Rovers had just one home win to their credit.

Hoards of travelling supporters seemed in confident mood and their players looked very relaxed in the warm-up. The Nigel Pearson I know prowls the technical area in an old-school tracksuit, keeping the players on their toes at every minute.

On this occasion, Pearson opted to take his seat in the stand to get a better take of proceedings at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Pearson probably cursed his perfect view as Kasper Schmeichel inexplicably dropped Mark Duffy’s innocuous corner over the line in the 17th minute of this close-run affair.

A home victory felt some distance away at the time but a wonderful rearguard action, together with some neat attacking play, ensured Rovers picked up a valuable victory against their high-flying rivals.

We are told that every win is worth the same amount of points but this triumph can help to inspire Rovers. It was also a big moment for me, because I live in Leicester and have copped plenty of stick in the past when the Foxes inflicted a couple of heavy defeats on us!

Doncaster are entitled to take plenty of confidence and belief into the international break before another tough-looking trip to Reading. Once completing the game at the Madejski Stadium, Rovers will have pitted their wits against eight of the current top nine. To have 12 points from the first ten games is a fine effort – and the team was also denied three more following the farcical abandonment at Charlton.

Former Leicester favourite Paul Dickov deserves great credit for his start as Doncaster manager, not just for the points tally but also the way we are going about it. Dean Saunders turned us into a functional side and we probably needed that after several months of poor results. But Dickov has reinstated some of the football we saw under Sean O’Driscoll while instilling a steely resolve that has enabled us to compete in every game at this level.

I was O’Driscoll’s biggest fan but my one criticism of his reign was that we were fully dependent on performance levels. If we played well, we had a chance, but we were still vulnerable to a sucker punch after dominating a game. And like the little girl with the curls, when we were bad, we were horrid.

Dickov has got us playing some good stuff but there is an acceptance that the key to getting results is the way we defend.

Whereas O’Driscoll was determined to get hold of the football, Dickov appreciates that we won’t have it for long periods. We play very much in the Dickov mould; tenacious and full of energy and passion. We are organised, resolute and determined – but that does not prevent us from trying to use the ball when we have it.

One player who suits the Dickov method is Paul Keegan. I have always thought that Keegan’s strengths are limited to League One but I’ll hold my hands up and accept I made a mistake (now known as the Schmeichel method). Keegan has gained rave reviews all season and I thought we was absolutely superb against the Foxes.

He broke up the play whenever possible, shielded our magnificent centre halves Rob Jones and Bongani Khumalo with good positional play and kept things ticking over with short, tidy passes. And as the game got stretched, he also had the vision to spot wingers James Coppinger and Duffy as outlets and kept spreading long, accurate diagonals in their direction.

It was a truly terrific display from Keegan, who must be at the peak of his powers at the moment. His partnership with Dean Furman worked a treat and made sure we didn’t miss Richie Wellens, who would have loved to have been a part of a win against his former team.

Dickov opted for a really attacking line-up against a side who has been playing very well and he deserves credit for naming three out-and-out strikers and an attack-minded wide player. However, the beauty of an early goal meant that Dickov could then set his stall out to get men behind the ball and defend for long periods.

As a biased Rovers fan, I felt we deserved the win. Yes, the goal came from a mistake, yes, I accept we didn’t carve out chance after chance and yes, we rode our luck at times as Ross Turnbull denied Anthony Knockaert and Danny Drinkwater hit the post after a great move.

Pearson felt Leicester were worth a point but for all of his team’s neat play, did they really test Turnbull any more than we did Schmeichel? Genius, as Thomas Edison once famously said, is more about perspiration than inspiration.

Chris Brown epitomised the gameplan; a constant aerial threat against strong duo Wes Morgan and Liam Moore, but he also defended from the front magnificently. His luck often mirrors the team – a brace at the Valley went begging with the points following the abandonment. But Dickov, as a striker in the same mould albeit about a foot smaller, appreciate Brown’s hard work for the cause.

At the heart of the action was the impressive Khumalo and my favourite Jones. The skipper made a couple of errors in the Burnley defeat but a) they are few and far between and b) he was the first to accept responsibility for them. Jones is a massive influence on this team and commanding in both boxes. Khumalo is developing all of the time alongside Jones. Coincidence?

David Nugent is a fine player but he did not get a kick all afternoon. I lost count of the amount of times Jones and Khumalo repelled a direct ball or long throw as the Foxes got more desperate, and full-backs Paul Quinn and Reece Wabara did so well against Leicester’s wingers. It was inspiring stuff from Rovers. I felt so proud when referee Mark Heywood finally decided that time was up.

Pearson will hope his usually reliable stopper reacts in the same way as Jones did to his Clarets disappointment. There is no doubt that Leicester will be there or thereabouts this season but they will face many more afternoons like this, where the underdog grabs hold of the bone and won’t let go without a hell of a fight.

By Daniel Nice, FanZone’s Doncaster blogger. Follow him on Twitter at @Daniel_Nice7 – and don’t forget to follow @FanZone too!