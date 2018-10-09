Didier Deschamps reveals reasons for Lacazette France snub

Didier Deschamps has explained why there was no place for in-form Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette in his latest France squad.

The 27-year-old missed out on a place in the World Cup squad, as France triumphed in Russia, but has been in fine form so far this season with five goals in all competitions for Unai Emery’s men.

Lacazette had been hoping for a recall for the clashes with Iceland and Germany in the Uefa Nations League but Deschamps has a full quota of attacking options at his disposal in Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele and Florian Thauvin.

But when asked about Lacazette’s omission from the squad, he at least gave the Arsenal man some hope: “It is true that he is having a good early season where he is efficient and effective.

“There is competition in this position and for the moment the players I selected for the World Cup, I continue to rely on them.

“It is not a question of profile, but I am not going to pick multiple players in the same position. It is also necessary to have a balanced squad and he is a central attacker.

“This does not take away the credit for what he does. He must continue.”

Tottenham, meanwhile, are the latest club to be linked with what would be a stunning free transfer move for Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey. Read the full story here…

The best Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page.