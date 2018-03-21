Diego Costa backs Morata as he discusses Chelsea star’s struggles

Alvaro Morata has been tipped to return to form in time to reclaim his place in Spain’s World Cup squad by the man he succeeded at Chelsea, Diego Costa.

Morata joined the Blues in a £57million switch from Real Madrid last summer and appeared to adjust well to life at Stamford Bridge initially.

But the goals dried up for Morata over a difficult winter period, though the striker ended a barren 13-match run by scoring the opener in Sunday’s FA Cup victory at Leicester.

The goal came too late to earn him a spot in Julen Lopetegui’s squad for Spain’s upcoming friendlies against Germany and Argentina.

But Costa, nonetheless, insists he wishes Morata well and has backed him to soon reclaim a spot in the squad.

He said: “I do not feel more liberated, I miss him, we get along very well. Nothing has been easy in my life.

“Morata is a great person, a great footballer, he is having a bad time but he is starting to score again. I want him, me and everyone if possible.

“The pressure is the same, being a forward of the National Team represents a lot.”

Costa has scored six times in 16 appearances for Spain and looks set to add to his caps tally over the next week.

“In the national team, when you do not score, you always have the pressure because it is not any selection, it is Spain,” he added. “‘It’s normal that it will get in your head a bit.

“You have to have peace of mind, then things will turn out well, now they are going well for me, I hope it continues like this.”

