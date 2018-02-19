Diego Costa makes astonishing claim as he calls out Spanish refs

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has hit out at match officials in La Liga and claims they are all are unfair in punishing his indiscretions.

The Spain international was booked for protesting a decision in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao – in which he scored – while he was also denied a penalty following a robust Unai Nunez challenge.

Discussing his treatment from officials in La Liga, a disgruntled Costa told Diario AS: “The officials hate me and there’s nothing I can do to change that.

“Some of them book me for the smallest issue and it did not matter what it was but (against Athletic Bilbao) the referee was going to book me no matter what.

“You can look back at the replay and analyse it, but I did not overstep the mark and did not deserve it, but there is nothing I can do about it now.

“The penalty appeal? I think it is yes, I was knocked off balance by contact from the defender when I was going to shoot so I think it was!”

Controversy is nothing knew to the Spain striker, who regularly ran a fine line with officials in England during his stint with Chelsea.

