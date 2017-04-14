Costa ‘hopes to stay’ with Chelsea star for ‘very long time’

Diego Costa: Wants to keep partnership with Hazard

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has given another hint towards his future, suggesting he wants to remain at Stamford Bridge.

Costa’s future at the Blues has been in doubt since the summer, with the Spain international admitting he ‘tried everything’ to force a move back to Atletico Madrid at the start of the season.

The 28-year-old is also coveted by Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian and admitted earlier this week he was unhappy in London.

However, Costa has hinted that his long-term future is at Chelsea, insisting he doesn’t want his partnership with Eden Hazard broken up.

Although the Belgian is linked with a £100m move to Real Madrid in the summer, Costa has stated that playing alongside Hazard brings the best out of him and hopes the pair are team-mates next season.

Costa said: “Playing with Eden is something beautiful. You’re playing on the field and at the same time enjoying what he does because he is a top player.

“At every moment I know when he is going to pass the ball to me and I also know when he wants the ball from me to complete the move.

“He’s a boy that impresses me every day, he has a huge potential. He is a beautiful person, a humble guy.

“We get on really well while playing and I hope we stay together like this for a very long time.”