Eric Cantona: Diego Costa will ‘screw’ Chelsea this summer

Diego Costa is preparing to “screw” Chelsea this summer, according to Manchester United legend Eric Cantona.

The Spain striker enjoyed a stellar season under Antonio Conte, scoring 21 goals and proving the focal point of their attack as the Blues won the Premier League title and reached the FA Cup final.

With rumours abound that the player could return to former club Atletico Madrid, or even be lured by the riches of the Chinese Super League, former Man Utd hero Cantona has been analysing Costa’s body language and believes the player is likely to do the dirty on the Blues.

Speaking to Eurosport in his self-appointed position as ‘The Commissioner of Football’, Cantona said: “Chelsea has won the Premier League and Diego Costa found a very creative way to celebrate.

“He started with a gentle cupping of John Terry’s testicles and then a sweet grind behind his trainer’s derriere.

“This is a clear message for the team’s bosses regarding his possible departure: I take you by the balls, and I am about to screw you as well.”

While Chelsea look set to face a battle to keep the player at Stamford Bridge, it seems one avenue has closed after Tianjin Quanjian distanced themselves from the player.

“During the past six months the club has not communicated with Diego Costa or his agent regarding his transfer to Tianjin Quanjian.”

Costa has been linked with a £76m move but Tianjin insisted such a deal would be contrary to their strategy.

“We have no intention of becoming involved in any unhealthy competition and, consequently, paying a premium price,” they said.

However, Costa has proved quite vocal about his Stamford Bridge future, saying this after their FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal.