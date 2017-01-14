Diego Costa ‘has no interest’ in leaving Chelsea for China – report

A journalist claiming to have the inside track on Diego Costa says the Chelsea striker has “no interest” in quitting the club to move to China at this stage in his career.

The Spain striker has been left out of the Chelsea squad for Saturday evening’s clash at Leicester after a reported falling out with manager Antonio Conte and his coaching staff, which followed the reported interest in him from China.

However, despite claims that the player could earn around £600,000 a week by moving to the Chinese Super League and the fact he has not trained with the club for nearly a week, it’s suggested reports that Costa wants to leave Stamford Bridge aren’t true.

Brazilian journalist Joao Castelo-Branco, who works in London, claims to have the inside track on Costa’s situation and says he is not interested in a move to China at this stage of his career.

He wrote on Twitter: “Exclusive: Costa said he has no interest in China at the moment.”

Exclusivo: Diego Costa disse que não tem interesse em ir para China no momento.

Costa said he has no interest in China at the moment. #CFC — Joao Castelo-Branco (@j_castelobranco) January 14, 2017

The 28-year-old is the Premier League’s top scorer so far with 14 goals and Conte’s man-management has been praised for getting the best out of the player.

But the relationship has fallen apart after Costa’s representatives told their player of the incredible offer from China – believed to be worth an astonishing £600,000-a-week – and he argued with Blues coach Julio Tous.

The league leaders are four points clear at the top of the table ahead of their clash with Leicester, while their 13-match winning streak was ended by Spurs last week.

Conte could now revert to using Eden Hazard in the centre forward position as he did in Chelsea’s impressive 3-0 win over Bournemouth last month.

Earlier on Saturday, Everton winger Yannick Bolasie discussed the interest in Costa from China and claimed the player would ‘jump at the chance’ to move to the Far East such are the riches on offer to players out there.