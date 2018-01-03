Diego Costa makes scoring return for Atletico Madrid

Diego Costa made a goalscoring return to Atletico Madrid with a second-half strike in their comfortable 4-0 Copa del Rey win at Lleida.

Spain striker Costa agreed a move back to Atletico from Premier League champions Chelsea in September but was unable to play for Diego Simeone’s side until the new year due to the club’s transfer ban.

The 29-year-old, who spent four years at Stamford Bridge before falling out with Blues boss Antonio Conte last summer, quickly made up for lost time as he grabbed Atletico’s third goal of the evening just five minutes after coming off the bench to replace Angel Correa in the 65th minute.

It helped wrap up a routine win for Atletico in the first leg of their last-16 clash with the Spanish third division side after defender Diego Godin and Costa’s fellow former Chelsea striker Fernando Torres gave them a two-goal half-time lead.

France forward Antoine Griezmann completed the scoring in stoppage time following the late dismissal of Lleida defender Marc Trilles.

Elsewhere, two goals from Bosnia-Herzegovina forward Ermedin Demirovic helped last season’s runners-up Alaves secure a 3-1 success at Formentera.

Later on Wednesday evening, former Manchester City pair Nolito and Jesus Navas were on target as Sevilla marked their first match under new coach Vincenzo Montella with a 2-0 victory at Cadiz.

Italian boss Montella, appointed as Eduardo Berizzo’s successor on December 28, saw his side make a flying start when forward Nolito opened the scoring in the ninth minute before winger Navas doubled the advantage 14 minutes later.

Andalusian rivals Cadiz, flying high in the second tier of Spanish football, had the chance to halve the deficit going into next week’s second leg but Salvi missed a late penalty.

Meanwhile, Valencia snatched a 1-1 draw at Las Palmas after Rodrigo’s 85th-minute equaliser cancelled out Jonathan Calleri’s first-half opener.