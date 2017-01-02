Costa responds to China rumours; makes Atletico admission

Diego Costa has opened up on reports linking him with a blockbusting move to China – and has admitted for the first time that he came close to leaving Chelsea over the summer.

The Spain striker has been transformed into one of the world’s top strikers this season under Antonio Conte – with the player’s form featuring in our Mid-Season Premier League review.

With his Chelsea team-mate Oscar swapping Stamford Bridge for China this window, reports have emerged that Costa, who has 14 goals for the Premier League leaders this season, is the latest Blues star to emerge as a target for China’s mega-rich clubs.

But Costa, who is in line for a new £200,000 a week deal at Chelsea, insists he is happy and settled at Stamford Bridge, after wanting to return to previous club Atletico Madrid in the summer.

“Yes, yes. I was about to leave.

“I was about to… but, well, I’m happy here as well and that’s that.

“I had the possibility to go to Atletico, because of a few things — the family, the life I have there… but not because of Chelsea, because, here, there’s a lot of love with the supporters, with the people, so I’m very happy. I’m very content.

“There was one thing I wanted to change for family reasons but it wasn’t to be, and I continue happy here.

“It was important too that the manager, from the very first minute, said he counted on me.”