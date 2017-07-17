Diego Costa trolls Conte and Chelsea with warped Insta post

Diego Costa has appeared to blow any faint chances he had of rekindling his Chelsea career with an Instagram post of him partying in a Atletico Madrid shirt and passing comment on Antonio Conte.

The 28-year Spain striker is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer after reportedly being texted by Conte that he is longer wanted at the club.

And any hope of saving his career at the club appears to have gone up in smoke after the player posted a picture on Instagram of him partying in Brazil wearing an Atletico shirt.

To add insult to injury, the volatile centre-forward also threw shade at manager Conte in a reply to Cesc Fabregas’ comment on his live video.

‘Give Conte a hug,’ Costa said.

The post has since been deleted.

Costa has had a fractious relationship with the Chelsea manager since the Italian’s arrival in West London and looked destined to leave in January after his attitude was questioned amid interest from Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian.

But while a move to China no longer appears a viable option, the player does hope to return to former club Atletico Madrid, who despite currently being under a transfer ban, are trying to arrange his signing in January, but in the meantime loan him out to another club.

Wherever Costa ends up though, it seems his days at Chelsea are numbered.