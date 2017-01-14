Diego Costa ‘would jump at chance to move to China’

Chelsea striker Diego Costa would not think twice to leave Stamford Bridge and earn spectacular money in China, according to fellow Premier League star Yannick Bolasie.

Reports claim Costa has been offered terms of around £600,000 a week to move to China – making him the second best player in the world behind Carlos Tevez – with the striker being left out of Chelsea’s squad for Saturday’s Premier League clash at Leicester.

It is understood Costa has not travelled with the rest of the squad, amid unconfirmed claims that the 28-year-old striker had a disagreement with head coach Antonio Conte during the week.

And Everton winger Bolasie believes Brazilian-born Spanish international Costa will not feel any emotional ties to English football, so would want to move to the Chinese Super League if a club comes in for him.

Bolasie claims Costa is Chelsea’s standard setter, but the former Crystal Palace player can understand why he would want to quit Stamford Bridge.

Bolasie told BBC Radio 5 Live: “It’s frightening the way the Chinese market is acting right now.

“If I’m going to put myself in Costa’s shoes, it’d be like ‘I’ve come from Brazil, I’ve been around Europe and I’m at Chelsea now, and I’ve got this Chinese team offering me this. From the favelas to something this, it’s incredible’.

“I don’t think he’d think twice.

“It’s not like he’s English. He’s just thinking, ‘What’s best for my family goes’, and it looks like on that side it’s going to be the money to be honest.”

Bolasie, currently out injured after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury, was part of the Everton side thumped 5-0 by Chelsea in November.

Former Atletico Madrid frontman Costa was on the scoresheet that day at Stamford Bridge, and Bolasie said: “Seeing him play and seeing him live, you know he’s a problem for any centre-back or any defence because he’s strong, he’s quick, he knows how to score goals and he doesn’t stop running.

“He sets the tone for all the other Chelsea players.”