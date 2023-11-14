Diego Simeone publicly demands audacious Liverpool raid for Atletico Madrid, with key Chelsea man also on wish list

Diego Simeone has admitted he wants either Jurgen Klopp or Mauricio Pochettino to eventually succeed him at Atletico Madrid, with Liverpool and Chelsea now under threat of a raid from the La Liga giants.

Simeone has been in charge of Atleti since December 2011, when he replaced Gregorio Manzano in the hot seat. The Argentine has done brilliantly to help Atleti challenge the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona, even though they do not have the money to compete with those two European giants in terms of transfers.

Under Simeone’s guidance, Atleti have won two La Liga titles, two Europa Leagues, one Copa del Rey, one Supercopa de Espana and and two UEFA Super Cups. Those achievements are even more impressive given the fact Simeone has been in charge of Atleti for large parts of the unprecedented Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo era in La Liga.

In the last few months, there have been rumours that the 53-year-old coach might leave his role at the Wanda Metropolitano. However, that speculation was ended recently when Simeone penned a new Atleti contract lasting until June 2027.

It seems Simeone will not be going anywhere in the near future. Although, at some point the Atleti hierarchy will have to begin the search for a manager who can continue the great work he has done.

In an interview with Spanish source Cadena SER, Simeone was asked about who he wants to replace him at the Rojiblancos. He issued an ambitious response, urging Atleti chiefs to either land Liverpool manager Klopp or Chelsea boss Pochettino next.

“One of the best Klopp, [Carlo] Ancelotti, Pochettino… They are the coaches that I would like to be at Atletico,” he said.

Simeone was also asked about his relationship with Ancelotti, who has had two spells in charge of rivals Madrid while Simeone has been on Atleti’s books. “Very good,” the former Atleti and Lazio midfielder responded. “I’m not friends with him, but we have a good relation. Respect, that’s the word.”

Diego Simeone tees up big Atletico Madrid move

Simeone was also asked who the best player he has managed is, and he named France star Antoine Griezmann. Although, Simeone did add that he would have liked to have worked with long-term rivals Messi or Ronaldo.

It is clearly hard to predict what will happen in 2027, but it would be a surprise if either Klopp or Pochettino arrived at Atleti. Simeone has created a war mentality at the club, and neither Klopp or Pochettino really fits into it.

Plus, both managers appear to be thoroughly enjoying their current challenges in the Premier League, so there may come a point where the duo extend their contracts with Liverpool and Chelsea respectively.

Klopp’s deal at Anfield runs until June 2026, while Pochettino’s Chelsea contract expires in June 2025.

