Dier hails Lloris as ‘best goalkeeper in Premier League’

Eric Dier has hailed Tottenham team-mate Hugo Lloris as the best goalkeeper in the Premier League.

Spurs’ goalless draw at Bournemouth on Saturday means they have conceded only four goals in their opening nine games – the best defensive record in the division so far.

Lloris has been crucial to the team’s resilience and the Frenchman was on top form again at the Vitality Stadium.

He deflected Charlie Daniels’ close-range finish onto the bar with his feet early on, four days after pulling off one of the saves of the season against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League to deny Javier Hernandez.

“For me he is the best keeper in the league,” Dier said.

“He is very under-rated. I don’t know why that is, maybe it is because he is a very low-key guy. He is fantastic though. He is only interested in playing football.

“It is not just now. Last season he made fantastic saves as well. Now we are seeing it this season as well.

“He does everything. When you are playing against quick strikers, like Bournemouth have, he is not just good between the posts, he is also a sweeper keeper, coming out off his line.

“I don’t think there is anyone as good as him, to be honest, but that is my opinion and football is a game of opinions.”

Lloris’ heroics have been even more important given the absence of key defender Toby Alderweireld, who has missed the last two matches with a leg injury.

Alderweireld is the latest in a long line of absentees for Spurs this term, which has already included Lloris, Dier, Danny Rose, Mousa Dembele and Harry Kane.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino enjoyed an almost spotless injury record with his squad last season but admits fitness problems have been difficult to accommodate this campaign.

“It’s a little bit unlucky,” the Argentinian said. “For the last two seasons we were on the top of the list for injuries but today look at the injuries.

“There’s no doubt about the preparation of the team. It’s true that the Champions League demands more energy than the Europa League.

“But no injury was related to the Champions League or playing too much or on (a lack of) rest and recovery.

“It’s normal. We play against teams like West Brom and Bournemouth that are very intense, physical, aggressive teams and when you play Champions League always the physical and mental impact is massive.

“When you repeat or play every three days and some players repeat and play, it’s always difficult.”

Kane began light training again last week but is still believed to be two weeks away from competitive action, while Alderweireld could return against Leicester next weekend.

Neither are likely to be risked against Liverpool in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, however, when Pochettino is expected to put his faith in the club’s youngsters again.