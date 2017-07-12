Man Utd near double £100m swoop as Dier disappoints Spurs

Eric Dier has reportedly told Tottenham he wants to leave the club and join Manchester United, amid reports the Red Devils have made a improved £50million bid.

United boss Jose Mourinho is looking to sign a central midfielder as a long-term replacement for recently-announced club captain Michael Carrick, who looks set to retire next summer.

United have been linked with Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic and Monaco duo Fabinho and Tiemoue Bakayoko, as it looked like a move for Dier – who was seemingly Mourinho’s top target – always look unobtainable.

However, the club have been boosted by reports that the player could ask to leave Tottenham this summer, with The Guardian stating the player is more than open to making the move to Old Trafford.

The paper claims United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward spoke to Spurs chairman Daniel Levy at the start of the close season about the player, but was met with a very firm no.

However, with the player now seemingly ready to ask to leave the club, United are ready to renew their interest and launch an official £50million bid.

And it seems Spurs would have a near-impossible job persuading Dier to stay if United do make a concrete bid. The player admitted back in 2010 while at Sporting Lisbon that it would be difficult to turn down United if the chance came to join the club he supported as a boy.

Furthermore, the 23-year-old would more than double his £70,000 weekly wage at Old Trafford, taking it beyond Tottenham’s £100,000 ceiling.

Dier is under contract at Tottenham until 2021 and his departure would be a huge blow to the club, with Kyle Walker also reportedly closing on a move to Manchester City.

Furthermore, reports in the Daily Mirror claim Woodward has remained in the UK as United’s US pre-season tour begins.

The paper states he has stayed behind to push through both a deal for Dier and to finally close a £45m – £50m deal for Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic.