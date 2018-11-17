Dignified Valencia denies Mourinho claims over Man Utd exclusion

Antonio Valencia has denied suggestions by Jose Mourinho he isn’t fit – and has his own explanation on why he’s been overlooked by Manchester United this season.

Valencia has already missed 12 first-team games this season, after the veteran Ecuadorian star seemingly fell out of favour with Mourinho at Old Trafford.

The Ecuadorean has been battling reported injury problems, with Mourinho recently making light of an Instagram post which showed Valencia aiming to prove his fitness in the gym.

“I watched something funny in Antonio’s Instagram where he says “work, work, work” in the gym,” the manager said earlier this month.

“He should say alone because he is injured and can’t train with the team. It looked like he was working really hard – but without the ball and without the team. He’s not ready.”

Despite this, Valencia insists he is out of the side due to a “tactical decision” made by the Portuguese, who he apparently hardly talks to.

“The relationship with Mourinho has always been a good one,” Valencia told Area Deportivo.

“Right now I haven’t been playing, but it’s more of a tactical decision. The player who has been in my place has been playing well. You have to respect the decision.

“The only thing I can do is prepare and be ready for when he needs me and be in the right condition to compete.

“I’m calm right now and I know I’ll get an opportunity to play again.”

United signed Portuguese youngster Diogo Dalot over the summer, but it is Ashley Young who has been favoured in the right-back slot of late.

