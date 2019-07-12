Dilemma for Man Utd as path is cleared to land £60m Portugal star

Manchester United are seemingly free to sign Bruno Fernandes as Sporting Lisbon have lined up his replacement, a report claims.

It has been reported that Fernandes is a top United transfer target, but so far the Red Devils are yet to make an official approach for the Portugal international midfielder – despite rumours that a deal is close to being concluded.

Sporting Lisbon are believed to be asking for around £60million from the sale of the 24-year-old, while United were rumoured to be only willing to pay closer to £53m for the playmaker.

They claim Fernandes had only been lined up by United on the understanding they were set to lose Paul Pogba this summer, with the Portuguese star seen as a possible replacement for the Frenchman.

However, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to keep the World Cup winner at Old Trafford this summer and made his intentions around him abundantly clear.

Meanwhile, it emerged on Thursday that United are leaning towards walking away from Fernandes due to the high asking price, but that seemingly hasn’t stopped Sporting scouring the market for his replacement.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the Portuguese side are eyeing a move for Palermo’s Aleksandar Trajkovski as his potential replacement.

Trajkovski is expected to sign sign a four-year contract with Sporting and it could become official by the end of the week.

This could possibly mean that the Lisbon side lower their demands for Fernandes in order to facilitate his exit, which could be a major boost for interested suitors.

