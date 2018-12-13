Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has seemingly urged the club to make a move for an impressive Premier League centre-back in January.

Berbatov, who scored 48 Premier League goals in 108 appearances for United between 2008-12, has revealed how impressed he was with Harry Maguire during the World Cup and believes his old club should make a move for the Leicester star.

Maguire was one of a number of centre-backs targeted by Jose Mourinho over the course of the summer and Berbatov believes that the Red Devils boss should renew that interest in the new year.

Mourinho looks almost certain to try and strengthen the centre of his defence in January and Berbatov thinks that signing a player already acclimatised to the Premier League is the way to go.

He told BT Sport: “It’s always difficult to buy someone that’s really good in the winter window so if you are lucky enough to buy someone then you need to keep in mind how he’s going to integrate with the team.

“If it’s someone coming from a foreign league it can be more difficult than joining from an English team.

“If you’re buying a central defender then you also need to think about who you’re going to partner him with because you could buy a really good player but if it doesn’t work out then that just causes another problem.

“But I think they need someone at the back that’s comfortable on the ball and don’t buckle under pressure even when someone is attacking you.

“You need to be calm, be able to pass the ball into midfield and carry it. I think they need a player like that.

“I was really impressed with Harry Maguire in the World Cup because he was so composed on the ball and I like that quality in a defender because it benefits the whole team.”

Meanwhile, Marcel Sabitzer has no doubt that Marko Arnautovic could be a key man for Manchester United and wished the striker luck in pursuit of the transfer. Read the full story here…