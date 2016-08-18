Dinamo Zagreb boss reveals Eduardo to join Chelsea
Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Eduardo is set to join Chelsea, according to the Croatian club’s manager.
Portugal international Eduardo, who was part of the Euro 2016-winning squad, had been linked with a move to Sporting Lisbon.
However according to Zlato Kranjcar, the 33-year-old will become Antonio Conte’s third signing as Blues boss.
“Eduardo has got the big honour to go to a big club such as Chelsea,” he said.
“Yes, I think he is leaving for Stamford Bridge after the Salzburg game.”
Eduardo is likely to act as Thibaut Courtois’ back-up, with current number two Asmir Begovic tipped to leave Chelsea.