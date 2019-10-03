Diogo Dalot picks out two positives from difficult Man Utd draw

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot conceded his side had not been at their best, but did manage to pick out a couple of positives from their 0-0 draw with AZ Almaar.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made eight changes from the side which drew 1-1 with Arsenal on Monday night with only David De Gea, Daniel James and Victor Lindelof retaining their places.

But it was a familiar tail for United as they failed to have a shot at goal and clocked up more unwanted statistics in a bore draw.

A 0-0 draw for Man Utd means they now have six defeats and four draws from their last 10 away matches in all competitions – their worst run since 1989!! 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/nX4hxSTq08 — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) October 3, 2019

Nonetheless, Dalot still managed to pick out two positives from the game in The Hague.

“It was a tough game, difficult pitch, difficult opponent, they play very well,” the Portuguese right-back told MUTV, before adding optimistically. “We keep a clean sheet and it’s a good point away from home.”

Asked if the side had been at their best, Dalot conceded: “It was difficult. We’re Man United and we need to be ready for every challenge. We don’t use it as an excuse but it was difficult.

“I don’t want to say every time that the pitch was difficult but we need to pass good and cross good. We need to keep the positives, look to improve and I think today was a positive with the clean sheet.

“David [De Gea] did some good saves, he’s there for doing that and we’re there to stop as much as we can. We try until the end and we did some good defending against a good team.”

