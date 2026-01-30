Real Madrid are ready to test Manchester United’s resolve to retain the services of Diogo Dalot in the closing days of the January window and in a move that could have serious long-term repercussions for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Spanish giants, who trail Barcelona in the Primera Liga title chase by a point, now face the prospect of going through the play-offs to secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League after a humbling 4-2 defeat to Benfica on Wednesday. That loss means Real Madrid have shipped a woeful 12 goals in their eight UCL matches so far.

Realising his defence – and the injury issues that have plagued it – are starting to impact his team’s chances of success this season, reports in Spain over the last couple of days have started to speculate on names they could look to bring in over the final few days of the winter window.

And while they were linked with an astonishing €100m offer to sign a Tottenham star on Thursday, a more realistic target in Dalot has been namechecked once again as the window nears its climax.

The Portuguese star has featured in 23 games for Manchester United this season, 18 of which have been starts in the Premier League, showing his importance to the side.

Despite that, Fichajes claims Real president Florentino Perez has made Dalot an ‘immediate priority’ amid ongoing concerns over both Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s fitness issues and with midfielder Fede Valverde once again starting at right-back on Wednesday.

And per the report, Real are to launch a ‘convincing offer in the last days of January’ which could then ‘open the door to negotiations.’

Convinced that a deal is there to be done, the report claims another European giant are also in the mix to sign Dalot in the closing days of the window…

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Why Man Utd wouldn’t sell Dalot as Neville makes his case

Indeed, per Fichajes, Bayern Munich are also taking a close look at Dalot in the closing days of the window and could yet launch an approach to bring the 26-year-old to Germany before the window closes at 7pm on Monday.

Nonetheless, United are under no pressure to sell the star, who has become a vital component of the side and showed his versatility by comfortably operating in whatever system he’s picked in.

Having been at United since the days of Jose Mourinho, and having racked up 233 appearances in that time, it would serve United no purpose to cash in on the player as they look to achieve their target of a top-four finish across the remaining weeks of the season.

Furthermore, on a contract until 2028 – which gives United the option of an additional year – the club are under no pressure to sell; reinforcing the message that an exit is deemed unlikely and despite Real Madrid’s intentions of providing serious cover and competition for Alexander-Arnold, who has been underwhelming so far.

Gary Neville, reacting last week to reports that Dalot could be moved on late in the window, has already made it clear why offloading the Portugal defender would be a mistake.

Speaking earlier this week following the 3-2 win over Arenal, Neville stated: “Another player I want to mention is Diogo Dalot.

“Look, he gets a really harsh view at times off quite a few United fans.

“I actually think there’s a half-decent full back in there. And I want full backs so closely.

“At times I think he gets too involved, but he’s good in the air, he’s athletic, he’s decent on the ball, he can defend his back post.

“I don’t think he’s a world-class full back, but neither was I. He does a lot of things, and he could even simplify his game a little and focus on feeding people.

“He’s started being more aggressive at getting out to players and then getting back in. The defenders, in general, are really getting that connection in the last two games.

“I think he’s got something about him, Dalot, I think he’s got a 7/10 performance in him every week.

“But we’ve seen him at right and left wing back before, and he’s been exposed so many times.

“If he just played right full-back all the time, I wouldn’t be getting rid of him as a hurry.

“Other people may disagree with me, but I know that position well, and I think he can do a decent job for Manchester United.”

Latest Man Utd news: Striker deal torched; talks held over EIGHT midfielders

Meanwhile, United have missed out on the signing of a talented Rennes striker after the teenager was convinced to move to Saudi Arabia instead.

Having held talks with his representatives, news of his transfer miss will come as a serious blow to the Red Devils, who are expecting late window approaches for the unsettled Joshua Zirkzee.

Elsewhere, sources can reveal that United sent club officials to watch a 22-year-old star as Tottenham Hotspur faced Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday. Any deal for the defender would likely cost in the region of £40m.

And finally, it has emerged that United chiefs have held talks over signing EIGHT midfielders over the last month. And with the club likely to now keep their powder dry until the summer, their top three targets have now emerged.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.