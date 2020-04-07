Wolves forward Diogo Jota has joked of a potential problem he’d have with compatriot Bruno Fernandes were he to move to Manchester United after reflecting on rumours suggesting he’s a target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Wolves have backed up their impressive 2018-19 season by continuing to fight in the top half of the Premier League this season, while also impressing in the Europa League.

Naturally, that has seen several of their most important players linked with moves to traditionally bigger clubs, with Jota one of the names most in demand.

Reports last month indicated that United were interested in the 23-year-old, who has scored 15 goals in 37 appearances this season and continued to enhance his reputation.

However, United are not alone in their admiration for the Portuguese forward, with Arsenal and Atletico Madrid also reported to be considering an approach to the Old Gold once the transfer window reopens.

United could consider making Odion Ighalo’s loan move permanent instead of spending big on Jota, with Solskjaer confirming that it was not beyond the realms of possibility for the Nigerian to stay.

Now, discussing United’s reported interest in him for the first time, Jota has joked of a potential issue he could have with Fernandes were he to move to Old Trafford, with his compatriot having been transfered there in an initial £47m move in January.

Speaking with Portuguese paper Record, Jota laughed when asked if he’d like to move to Old Trafford: “No, to begin with, I am ’18’ and now Bruno Fernandes is also ’18’, so we would soon have a problem.”

Jota, via Sport Witness, continued: “Just kidding. It’s always good to see your name linked to clubs with a worldwide dimension, but I also know that this is not the most important thing.

“Just look at what happened now with this pandemic. It’s important to end the season, do our best and when the transfer market arrives, see if there’s any situation. It would then be studied by me and Wolves.”

Jota on Nuno Espirito Santo

Jota was also asked about his relationship with Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who has done a remarkable job since taking charge at Molineux, and was questioned if, instead of Jose Mourinho, should now be considered the ‘new Special One’.

“No, no, I’m not going to get into that discussion. I leave it to the fans,” he added. “I think that nobody unlearns and Mourinho continues to be an excellent coach, as he used to be for years and years.

“Of course, in such a long career there are always ups and downs. He will know how to get around this.”

Wolves, meanwhile, have done their best to distance claims that Liverpool could poach another of their star men by placing a gigantic asking price on his head.