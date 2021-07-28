Diogo Jota reveals he has the edge at Liverpool; hints at new goals target

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota says that his ability to play anywhere across the front line acts as an extra string to his bow at Anfield.

The Portugal star is looking forward to his second season on Merseyside after a disrupted debut campaign. Following a stellar opening nine Premier League games in which he scored five goals, he suffered a nasty knee injury. As such, he spent over two months on the sidelines, watching on as Liverpool’s form tumbled.

However, he came back with a bang, scoring three goals in four games. Furthermore, he netted in the 4-2 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford, one of Liverpool’s best results of the campaign.

As a result, Jota is looking to continue such form into next season, which he hopes will provide more stability.

Asked if he prefers one of the three forward positions up front in Jurgen Klopp’s team, Jota told Liverpool’s official website: “No, not really. I always answer this question [with] I like to be on the field, no matter which position.

“But, of course, I feel like being able to play in different roles gives you an extra advantage because managers can choose you for one thing or another.

“It’s good for a player to have that ability – and that’s one thing I’m looking to improve on as well.”

Jota netted 13 goals in all competitions in his debut season for Liverpool.

The Portuguese, who later featured at Euro 2020, scored on his debut as Liverpool beat Arsenal 3-1 in September.

After that, he scored a Champions League hat-trick as the Reds trounced Atalanta in Italy.

Reflecting on whether he could have netted more if he had stayed fit, Jota hinted that he is looking to score more than 13 in 2021/22.

Jota hints at Liverpool target

“It always obviously comes to your mind but I think it’s not positive to start thinking [about] bad things. It happened, it’s gone now,” the attacker said of his injury woes.

“Obviously if you’re going to say to me in the beginning 13 goals, maybe I would agree.

“But after that beginning maybe you expect some more. It’s football and you never know what’s going to happen next.

“Now it’s a new season and a new start. I’m ready and the team will be ready for that as well.”

Liverpool will be hoping for an instant return to their pre-pandemic form when fans enter Anfield again.

As well as the supporters coming back, defenders Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have made returns from injury.