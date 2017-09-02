Director claims Barca turned down €200m Coutinho move

Barcelona rejected a chance to sign Philippe Coutinho on deadline day, according to director Albert Soler.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Soler claimed that the Anfield club demanded €200m (£185m) to make the deal happen.

“Yesterday, after weeks of offers and talks, Liverpool valued a player we wanted at €200m. We decided against that,” he revealed.

Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) had released a statement earlier in the window insisting that Brazil international was unavailable at any price.

However, it appears their stance changed, but their excessive demands meant a deal was not possible.

Barcelona saw one of their stars depart as Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain for €222million, something which Soler admitted didn’t help their pursuit of Coutinho.

He continued: ‘The fact he activated a clause unilaterally and left for €222m (£198m) caused everyone to know that we had money.

“We managed to avoid jeopardising the club’s heritage and finances. We won’t play in this inflated market.”

“We have a fantastic squad and the new arrivals will help us to compete and maintain our standards.”

Meanwhile, Sky Sport journalist Guillem Balague commented on the saga via a series of tweets.

“Barcelona claim around 10pm Spanish time there was a call in which Liverpool said ‘we will start talking from €200m’ for Coutinho,” he began.

“At that point Barcelona say they decided to abandon the pursuit of Coutinho. They adamant the figure was mentioned by Liverpool in a call.

“Liverpool do not want to answer those claims as nobody is willing to say who made the call or to whom the call was made.

“All along Liverpool have been insisting there was no negotiations as they were not selling, and they did not put a price for Coutinho.”