Director of Serie A giants confirms interest in star Arsenal midfielder

One Juventus director has confirmed that the Serie A side are interested in signing Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey.

Ramsey is set to end his 10-year association with Arsenal at the end of the season, with the Wales midfielder failing to agree to a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are reportedly hoping to sell Ramsey in the January transfer window, rather than losing him for nothing. Recent reports suggested that Real Madrid could offer €20m to take the 27-year-old in the upcoming window, with the long-term futures of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos unclear. According to Turin-based source Tuttosport, Juventus have their eyes on a free swoop for Ramsey in the summer, with PSG’s Adrien Rabiot, who is in similar circumstances with his own contract, also on their radar.

Fabio Paratici told Sky Sport Italia that the Old Lady are indeed interested in Ramsey, but that they face competition.

“He’s a great player, we really like him and he plays for a great team. His contract is expiring and we’re always alerted to situations that the market offers, so we’ve also been alerted to Ramsey.

“I repeat, for now he’s an Arsenal player and we’re not the only team who want the Welshman.”

Paratici was also asked about a potential move for Kylian Mbappe, refusing to rule it out but also admitting how difficult the operation would be.

“It’s a very imaginative possibility. Imagination helps, but in January it helps you little and even in June he’d be very difficult to sign.”

