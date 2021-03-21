Former Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt has opened the door to a potential partnership with Steven Gerrard in the Anfield dugout.

Gerrard has deservedly earned his plaudits this season for leading Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title.

But his triumph has also caught the eye as it removed Celtic’s iron grip on the trophy. As such, many pundits have tipped Gerrard to be the man to succeed Jurgen Klopp in 2024.

However, his former team-mate Kuyt has waded in on the debate, insisting that he would not turn down the chance to work with Gerrard if the chance arose.

“Stevie was the best one of them all,” the Dutchman told the Daily Mirror. “For the simple reason that he was the most complete footballer I’ve worked with.

“He could do it all. Scoring goals, ­defending and passing the ball over 50 yards.

“He was a superstar in every aspect of the game. And that’s before you even mention his incredible ­discipline and passion for the game.

“I have a desire to be ­manager soon and I am looking at options. But there are exceptions for choosing a path as an assistant ­manager and being ­alongside Stevie would be one of them.

“If he wanted me to be his assistant, I’d like that a lot. In principle, I see ­myself going on to work as a head coach, but, like I say, there are always exceptions.”

Kuyt recently ended his association with Feyenoord, where he undertook junior coaching.

However, the 40-year-old is now close to completing his coaching badges after completing his UEFA pro-license exams.

But while he remains unsure on his own path as a manager, Kuyt can see Gerrard managing Liverpool.

Kuyt backs Gerrard for Liverpool job

“The most beautiful ­moment I can see is when Steven gets the job and can call himself officially the manager of Liverpool,” Kuyt said.

“And he’d do a great job. As he’s done at Rangers, he will have a process, doing things gradually step by step.

“I hope to see him develop as a manager and see him work from close by for many years to come.

“That could be in the role of an opposition manager – but it could also be as a colleague.”

