Dirty tricks cited as Fekir picks number amid Liverpool confusion

Nabil Fekir has been tipped to have his Liverpool move resurrected after the Lyon star already selected his shirt number at Anfield.

The Lyon playmaker has kept a diplomatic silence since his proposed £53million switch to Liverpool broke down on Saturday evening – unlike the president at Lyon Jean-Michel Aulas, who could not resist a cheeky swipe at the Reds on social media.

The transfer is said to have broken down after Liverpool reportedly tried to get a reduction on their planned outlay after scans showed an issue with the knee injury which Fekir had had operated on in 2016.

But with Lyon refusing to play ball, the deal was called off on Saturday evening via a statement from the Ligue 1 club – leaving Liverpool seemingly to look elsewhere in the hunt for a successor to Philippe Coutinho.

However, former Reds defender Steve Nicol reckons the ploy is little more than ‘dirty tricks’ from Aulas and believes the deal could yet go ahead.

“So let me quickly dissect that,” Nicol told ESPN FC. “That [statement] means ‘give us some more money, and you can have him’.

“Listen, they’re prepared to sell him, so they’re prepared to take money.

“And when it comes down to it, it’s all about the price tag. And if Liverpool can get the price tag right that suits them, then it will happen.”

Nicol also believes Fekir’s potential arrival could spur Liverpool into title challengers.

“If Liverpool want to challenge for the Premier League title, they have to go and sign either this guy or a player of his ability,” Nicol added.

“We saw him when he came on in the France game (against USA), he actually changed it.

“He did things that nobody had been doing on the field. He goes past people, he creates, he was part of the goal [Kylian] Mbappe scored.

“Hey, Liverpool, just get it done.”

Fekir shirt number ‘revealed’

While Liverpool have also kept silent since Lyon called an end to negotiations, multiple reports claim the player has already chosen his shirt number at Anfield ahead of a possible transfer.

Despite wearing the No 18 shirt at Lyon, it’s reported Fekir has chosen the No 10 shirt vacated by Coutinho.

While their hopes of resurrecting the deal remain in the balance, Liverpool can take some comfort in knowing that at least the player wants the move – even if Lyon are, for now, playing hardball.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.