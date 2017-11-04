Disappointed Benitez insists Newcastle must do better

Rafa Benitez says Newcastle must do more after seeing his side slip to a 1-0 home defeat to Bournemouth.

The Magpies dominated the first half against Eddie Howe’s men, but came under heavy pressure in the end before succumbing to Steve Cook’s last-minute winner.

“It’s always hard when you lose a game in the last minute,” Benitez told BBC Sport.

“I have seen it [the disallowed Dwight Gayle goal] but it will not change anything. We have to understand that in these sort of games we have to do better.

“We have created chances in every game, you have to score. We have to keep going, we are Newcastle United, a good team that has been promoted.

“Maybe the break is good, we can keep working with the players. I was happy before the game with how we have been doing but disappointed now. It is still early.”