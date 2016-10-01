‘Disappointed’ Pulis wants more ‘quality’ at West Brom

Baggies manager Tony Pulis was disappointed to emerge with only a point at Sunderland and believes more quality is needed at the club.

Pulis said: “We are disappointed. We had over 20 crosses, 18 shots and we had the opportunity. We needed the second goal.

“The goal was disappointing because he hits it into the ground. We have got two players in between him and the goal if he hits it, and we had made a couple of really good blocks prior to that, and he hits it into the ground and it goes in the top corner.

“But I am very, very pleased with the players. The players worked again hard. The running stats are very, very good, the stats going forward are good, but the big thing is that final third.

“We just need that little bit more quality. Chadli has been fantastic since we signed him. He’s got that little bit of quality that you need. He slows the game down, the makes the right pass most times and his goal was real quality.

“You look at [Jonny] Evans, [Darren] Fletcher, Chadli, Salomon [Rondon] up front as well – those four have been really good additions to the group, and I was really disappointed for the group afterwards because they have worked so hard.”