‘Disappointed’ Ranieri questions Leicester heart after latest loss

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri questioned his side’s desire after League One Millwall dumped his champions out of the FA Cup.

The Italian made many changes to his side for the clash, and it appeared to be going the Foxes’ way when Millwall were reduced to ten men.

However, the Lions struck late to reach the quarter finals, leaving Ranieri to ponder yet another defeat.

“I am very disappointed,” he admitted. “We played well in the first half, so-so at the beginning of the second until it went to 10 v 11. After then, they played better than us, with more desire and heart and deserved to win.

“When we have the opportunity to go to the next round, we have to win. We have to show desire. I gave a great opportunity to my players.

“In the first half, I watched good football. We were very prepared. I was happy at the end of the first half. I said ‘keep going, try to score but keep a clean sheet’ because in the second leg the pitch might be better at home and we can play our football but we lost at the last minute.

“We can learn. When a team from League One beat the champions we say ‘why?’ and have to react as soon as possible. We are better than Millwall but Millwall deserved to win.”