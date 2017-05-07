‘Disappointed’ Sanchez hints summer Arsenal exit is likely

Alexis Sanchez says that his Arsenal future will be decided this summer, but has hinted he no longer feels able to fulfil his ambitions with the Gunners.

Sanchez’s future has come under serious scrutiny this season as Arsenal have endured a tough campaign in which they appear to have gone backwards.

The Gunners look unlikely to qualify for the Champions League next season and suffered another humiliating Champions League exit, although they do have a FA Cup final to look forward to.

The Chilean, though, seems to have suggested his future lies elsewhere, as Arsenal cannot get him to ‘greatness’.

“I don’t think it has been a very good season for me because I came here to win trophies, to be competing in the Champions League and to win the Premier League, and I feel disappointed that we aren’t in a position to win the Premier League of the Champions League,” Sanchez told Sky Sports.

“I think that if a player wants to be at the very top, he needs to win the Champions League and league titles. That’s what makes the great players truly great.”

“What I want to do now is to finish the season well, try to qualify for the Champions League and win the FA Cup.

“The manager and I have said we will sit down together to discuss the topic in terms of what will happen and what we’re going to do, what’s best for the club, what’s best for me, what’s best for him.

“We’ll speak when the season is over because if I speak now, that would take my focus away from qualifying for the Champions League and winning the FA Cup.”