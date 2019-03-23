Chelsea have made their position on the future of winger Callum Hudson-Odoi clear amid reports of triple interest in the young England star.

The 18-year-old made his debut for England on Friday night as a second-half substitute against the Czech Republic and played a key role in the fifth goal of a 5-0 win to further his credentials as a top star in the making. You can read our Player Ratings from the game, here.

With just 15 months left on his contract and with the player seemingly not wishing to extend his deal, Chelsea could be forced to cash in on a player, who was the subject of strong interest from Bayern Munich in January.

Bayern remain extremely keen to land Hudson-Odoi as they look to replace ageing wingers Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben – but recent reports have suggested they won’t be the only ones in for him, after reports claimed both Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool are also monitoring developments.

Bundesliga leaders Dortmund could turn to Hudson-Odoi should his England teammate move on – Manchester United are reported to have made the player a double promise following transfer talks this week – while Liverpool have been linked amid rumours Mohamed Salah could be prised away.

However, while Chelsea have accepted they may be left with little choice but to cash in on the star this summer, the Daily Mail claims the Blues will categorically refuse to sell him to Liverpool.

Furthermore, Chelsea are said to have have made it clear to the player and his agent that they will only negotiate a deal with an overseas side – putting Bayern and Dortmund in the driving seat.

The article does, however, claim Chelsea will do all they can to convince Hudson-Odoi his future still lies at Stamford Bridge and that they still hope he signs the contract offer out before him.

Liverpool have raided Chelsea for the likes of Daniel Sturridge, Victor Moses (on loan) and Dominic Solanke in recent years but their chances of adding Hudson-Odoi to the list seem remote if the report in the Mail proves accurate.