A long-term Arsenal and Manchester United target has spoken out about his future and admitted he dreams of one day signing for Barcelona.

Mexico winger Hirving Lozano has long been on the radar of the Premier League duo and his name was again linked with the English giants over the summer after some eye-catching displays for his country in the World Cup.

Lozano, 23, is set to face Barcelona on Tuesday evening when his current club PSV Eindhoven take on the LaLiga champions at the Nou Camp in their Champions League.

And when asked about his future, Lozano was adamant that he’d love to sign for the Spanish giants, having spilled the beans on their interest in him over the summer.

Speaking at a press conference to preview the game, he said: “I did well at the World Cup and many clubs came to see me and that is something really nice for me. My representative told me that there was interest from Barcelona.

“It would be a dream to come to this great club. The main thing now is PSV and enjoying it to the fullest.”

Lozano helped PSV win the Eredivisie last season and has 25 goals in his 42 appearances for the Dutch club since his move from Mexican side Pachuca in 2017.

The player has a further five years remaining on his PSV deal and is rated at around €50million by the Dutch champions.

