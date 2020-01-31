Emre Can has disappointed a number of Premier League suitors by securing a move to Borussia Dortmund from Juventus.

The former Liverpool man only joined Juve in summer 2018 on a free transfer from Juventus but has dropped out of favour since the appointment of Maurizio Sarri as manager last summer.

Earlier in the week it was reported that Tottenham put in a late attempt sign Can while he’d also been linked with a move to Arsenal and Manchester United.

However, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano broke the news on Twitter on Thursday that Can was set to sign for Bundesliga giants Dortmund.

Lucien Favre’s side were known to be on the lookout for reinforcements in the middle of the park following Julian Weigl’s surprise move to Benfica earlier in the month.

And it was no surprise when Dortmund confirmed they had won the race for Can on Friday evening after bringing him to the Westfalenstadion on an initial loan deal which could become permanent in the summer.

An announcement across Dortmund’s social media platforms confirmed Can’s arrival on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Juventus have since revealed Dortmund have paid around €1million to sign Can on loan, with a further €25million to be paid to make the German’s arrival permanent.

The former Liverpool midfielder’s days at Juventus have appeared to be numbered once he was left him out of Sarri’s 23-man squad for the Champions League.

Can, 26, has faced a lot of competition in midfield for Juventus with Blaise Matuidi, Rodrigo Bentancur, Sami Khedira and Miralem Pjanic already there alongside new summer recruits Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot.

“I’m extremely shocked. Our conversation only lasted a minute and I wasn’t given a reason. It makes me angry and upset,” he said of the decision to leave him out by former Chelsea chief Sarri, earlier in the season.

“I’ll draw my own conclusions and talk to the club after I return. I was told and promised something else by the club last week. PSG came in for me, but I decided to stay with Juve.

“The condition was that I’d be in the Champions League.”