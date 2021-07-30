Disastrous forward among six Arsenal could cull to fund transfer splash

A signing in the forwards that has failed to make the grade has been named in a report containing six Arsenal stars that could be sacrificed this summer.

Arsenal have set about providing Mikel Arteta with the ammunition to put the club back into the top four mix. Their lack of European football could aid their domestic cause, though the biggest boost will undoubtedly come from the transfer window.

Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares have already signed on the dotted line. Brighton’s Ben White could soon follow in a £50m deal with his move on the verge of completion.

Further additions have been mooted in both the goalkeeping and playmaker departments. Aaron Ramsdale has been the subject of bids, while today’s Paper Talk revealed Real Madrid were open to the permanent sale of Martin Odegaard – pending two requirements.

But to ensure extra moves can be made, several exits could first be required to lighten the load on the club’s books. And per the Daily Star, forward flop Willian could be among the six.

The Brazilian signed as a free agent from Chelsea just 12 months ago. though his impact has been minimal. The 32-year-old bagged two assists in his debut league match. After that, only one goal and two more assists were added.

The article admits shifting Willian’s high wages will be a difficult task but Arsenal are ‘keen’ to at least try. And with another two years left on his deal, a small profit could in fact be made if they are able to find a suitor given he signed on a free.

Right-back Hector Bellerin is another Gunners tipped to leave amid interest from Inter Milan.

Newcastle are hopeful of landing Joe Willock despite new interest from Monaco.. While fellow midfield pair Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira are on the radars of Serie A clubs.

Finally, Alexandre Lacazette rounds out the list. The French striker could generate the highest transfer fee of all the players mentioned, even with the Gunners reportedly slashing their transfer demands.

Arsenal target Lautaro Martinez makes up mind

Meanwhile, the fog surrounding an ambitious potential Arsenal transfer has quickly cleared after the Inter Milan hitman’s preference over his next move surfaced, according to a report.

Should Lacazette depart amid interest from Atletico Madrid, a new face will be required. And a sensational report recently put Arsenal in the mix for Lautaro Martinez.

The Telegraph reported Arsenal chief Edu had asked about signing the forward who is valued around the £77m mark. They insisted the approach was a sign Arsenal mean business this window. Though the latest from the Daily Mail has quickly shut down the potential move.

Citing a well-placed Italian journalist, the Mail reveal Martinez would indeed be open to changing clubs this summer. However, he would only be willing to do so if it were for a Spanish heavyweight.

