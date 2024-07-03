One of the worst signings Liverpool made during Jurgen Klopp’s tenure is now in high demand, with a report claiming Newcastle and Wolves have followed Everton by launching approaches.

Liverpool became synonymous with superb transfer business during Klopp’s stint at Anfield. However, while the vast bulk of new additions thrived on Merseyside, there were a handful of flops.

In the final hours of the 2022 summer window, a desperate Liverpool sought to bolster their midfield ranks with a late addition.

The end result saw the Reds sign Brazil international Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus. Liverpool paid a loan fee worth €4.5m to get the deal over the line.

Arthur came with a reputation for being injury prone and unfortunately for the midfielder, it proved a reputation well founded.

The Brazilian made virtually zero impact at Liverpool after injuries limited him to just one 13-minute cameo appearance.

Understandably, Liverpool neglected to take up their €37.5m option to buy and duly sent Arthur back to Turin when the loan expired.

Arthur had little scope for making a mark back at Juventus and was again loaned out for the 2023/24 season, this time within Italy to Fiorentina.

The combative midfielder managed to keep the injuries at bay and got his career back on track with a wildly encouraging loan spell in Florence. Arthur also helped Fiorentina reach the Conference League final and finished his stint with a total of 48 appearances made.

Arthur returned to Juventus when the loan expired on June 30. Though according to his agent, Arthur still does not have a place at the club.

“We know that it is not part of Juve’s plans, we are working to find the best solution,” admitted agent Federico Pastorello.

Premier League sides queue up for Arthur Melo

Tentative links over a move to Turkish giant Galatasaray have formed. However, a shock return to England to have a proper crack at the Premier League could be on the agenda.

Reports two weeks ago revealed Everton were showing interest in bringing the former Liverpool man back to Merseyside.

According to a fresh update from Tuttosport, Newcastle and Wolves have entered the race too.

Both clubs are understood to have made enquiries, though it’s not made clear whether they’re enquiries into Juventus or Arthur’s camp.

In any case, what is clear is a deal is there to be made if any of the English sides make a firm move for the 27-year-old.

Tuttosport state Arthur is open to returning to England to put right the wrongs from his failed Liverpool spell.

Furthermore, Juventus are more than willing to cash in and hope to generate a handy fee to put towards their own transfer business.

Another loan spell could also be viable given Arthur’s contract in Turin doesn’t expire until 2026. Juventus would likely push for any such agreement to contain an obligation to buy.

