Disgruntled Fabregas ‘sad by lack of football at Chelsea’

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has spoken about his desire for more first-team football, indicating that he isn’t happy with the current situation.

The Spain midfielder has become a bit-part player under manager Antonio Conte this season, starting just five times in the Premier League.

Despite his lack of minutes on the pitch, the former Arsenal man has registered the most assists of any Chelsea player this season, including one in this weekend’s win over Hull City.

Fabregas said it was “nice” to notch another assist, but hopes it will remind Antonio Conte how effective he can be on the field of play.

“I play football to win and enjoy,” he said. “When I don’t play I’m sad and I don’t enjoy it but I’m happy the team is doing well.

“Football is my life, it’s everything to me. Every time I’m on the pitch I try to do my best. In this game it went well again so I just need to keep going and show the manager I deserve to play.”

Chelsea’s victory over Hull saw the Blues go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League, and with games against Liverpool and Arsenal coming up, Fabregas noted how important it was for his side to pick up the win.

“It was a very tough game, we knew it would be from the beginning,” he told the club’s official website. “We prepared very well for it and it paid off.”

“In the Premier League there are no easy games but we must be pleased with the result because it was three points we really wanted.