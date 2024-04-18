Divided Barcelona await huge final Laporta call on £68m sale of Man Utd, Bayern Munich target

Joan Laporta is set to make the final call on the future of Ronald Araujo at Barcelona

Members of the Barcelona hierarchy are reportedly willing to let Ronald Araujo go provided they receive £68million, and the currently undecided Joan Laporta is expected to have the final say.

Araujo is in his fifth season as a Barca player. The central defender has racked up 146 senior appearances since he debuted after playing in the Segunda Division in his first two seasons.

Consistency has been an issue due to injuries, but he’s been a very useful asset when available.

When Araujo was available during Barcelona’s title-winning season last campaign, they lost just two games, by just a goal each, to Almeria and Rayo Vallecano.

Araujo’s fitness has been less of a problem this season, and he’s played 21 of 31 La Liga games, captaining the side in seven of those, which highlights his importance to the side.

But good performances have piqued the interest of two big sides, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

And with Barca needing to sell amid a very difficult financial situation, Araujo is seen as one player who could be cut loose, due to the fact he’d bring in a large fee.

There is currently a divide at the club, as Sport reports some members of the Barca hierarchy do not believe current contract extension talks should be happening.

Barca could sell for £68million

The report states that some of those members feel Araujo should be sold, provided that an offer above £68million is received.

It has recently been reported that Bayern would be willing to drop £85million on the defender.

That’s sure to see them beat Manchester United to the transfer, and should surely be enough to convince Barcelona that a sale is worth it.

Indeed, it would be a world-record fee for a defender, and that’s hard to ignore given their poor financial state.

Laporta to have final say

But while some at Barca want Araujo to be sold, president Laporta is yet to reveal his thoughts.

It seems he may be undecided, reflecting the divide in the boardroom over the defender’s future.

However, it’s believed his say will be crucial in deciding whether Araujo stays or goes.

As such, Barca, along with United and Bayern, will await the call from the president over the future of the defender.

If Araujo is to be sold, some other talented players may survive, and if he isn’t, then some are sure to be put on the chopping block.

