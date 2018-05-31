Liverpool star in Besiktas talks despite hinting at Anfield stay

Divock Origi has revealed that he would be open to staying at Liverpool next season despite his agent revealing talks with Turkish giants Besiktas.

The Belgium frontman spent last season on loan in the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg but struggled, scoring just seven times in 36 appearances as his side fought off relegation after a play-off.

Liverpool, meanwhile, finished in the Premier League’s top four again and reached the Champions League final before losing to Real Madrid in Kiev.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp found himself short of attacking options as the season went on, however, giving Origi hope that he may be needed next campaign.

The 23-year-old, who missed out on a spot in Belgium’s World Cup squad, is due for talks over his Liverpool future when pre-season gets underway – although his agent has revealed that Origi is very much keeping his options open as his contract runs out in 2019.

Speaking to Turkish outlet A Spor the striker’s representative explained: “For me that it was a mistake for Divock to go to the Wolfsburg.

“Klopp will now make a decision on him. If he wants him to stay, then Divock will stay or if he wants him to leave then Divock will leave.

“We are not looking to leave on loan again. We want to go a team that has made plans for him.

“In that regard, we’ve also spoken with Besiktas.”

Origi could still be a useful asset for the Reds, having scored double figures in each of his two campaigns with the club, and would provide a different option to current attacking back-ups Dominic Solanke and Danny Ings.

Klopp, meanwhile, is seemingly closing in on another midfield target as the Reds are rumoured to be on the brink of landing Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.