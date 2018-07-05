Origi happy to be back as Liverpool man reflects on Wolfsburg loan

Divock Origi insists he’s settled back in at Liverpool with ease after returning to Melwood from his season-long loan in the Bundesliga.

The Belgium striker, omitted from his nation’s World Cup squad, could be welcomed back into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team fold this season with Daniel Sturridge likely to leave and doubts emerging over the future of Danny Ings.

Liverpool play their first pre-season friendly on the summer against Chester on Saturday – a match that clashes with England’s World Cup quarter-final against Sweden– and Origi is likely to get an outing at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

The Belgium international scored seven goals in 36 appearances but now he has returned to Merseyside, he wants to try to force his way back into manager Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

“I am happy to be back. It feels a bit like I am familiar with everything and I never left, so it was easier for me to integrate back into the group. I’m very happy,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“It was a learning season for me (with Wolfsburg). As a team, we had a difficult season with a lot of changes, but we fought until the end and managed to stay in the league.

“It was a bit of a change of scenario; I learned a lot mentally and grew a lot. I think I’ve come back more mature.

“I just have to keep my focus on enjoying myself on the pitch and giving everything.

“The next few weeks will show. The feet do the talking on the pitch, so we will see how it goes. I am positive.”

Origi missed out in World Cup selection but insists he cannot allow that to affect him.

“My focus is just on playing on my game. When you get into your flow, the goals will follow,” he added.

