Divock Origi setting himself very high standards at Liverpool

Divock Origi has outlined big targets for the 2017/18 season as he bids to make further improvements under Jurgen Klopp.

The Belgium striker is much appreciated by Klopp, despite not always getting into the German’s starting XI, with Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane often preferred in attack.

The addition of Mohamed Salah from Roma provides another obstacle for Origi, who joined in a £10million move from Lille in 2014.

Nonetheless, the player is determined to hit the ground running this season and told LiverpoolFC.com of his ambitions for the new season.

“I’ve made steps and it’s [up to] me to keep progressing,” he said.

“I feel really good so I go into the season with a lot of excitement.

“I’m going to take it game by game, training session by training session, just trying to express myself and enjoy myself. When I enjoy the game, I always play good.”

Origi refused to divulge the targets he had set himself, but safe to say the striker is ready to push himself to the limits in a bid to impress Klopp.

“I set personal targets, high targets – it’s always good to be very ambitious and tough on yourself, and I think that will push me to do well,” he added.

Speaking about the manager, Origi added: “He always expects us to be ambitious and give our best.

“I haven’t really spoken to him one on one but, for me, I already know what I have to do.

“I’ll just go with a lot of excitement and enjoy the game and try to take every minute I get.”

Origi has scored 21 goals in 76 Liverpool appearances to date and could be given his first outing of the summer in Wednesday’s pre-season opener against Tranmere Rovers.