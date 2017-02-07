Do Laurent Koscielny quotes mark possible Arsenal revolt?

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has questioned the tactics used by manager Arsene Wenger during their 3-1 loss to Chelsea on Saturday.

The defeat to their London rivals saw the Gunners’ title challenge all but ended, leaving them 12 points behind first-placed Chelsea.

Goals from Marcos Alonso, Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas were enough to brush Arsenal aside, leaving the Gunners with back-to-back Premier League defeats.

The defender who was a part of the team who were easily beaten at the weekend conceded that their title hopes are now slim.

He said: “I think we played some players in front of others and I think we should have played more as a team and there was space to do so. They hit us on the counter.

“It will be difficult now. Mathematically, nothing is done but we know that it is going to be very complicated.

“We need to come back to the quality of our game, our passing, movement.”

The Frenchman decided to leave out both Gabriel and in-form Theo Walcott for the game, in favour of Hector Bellerin and under-fire Mesut Ozil.

Wenger spoke after the loss, declaring: “We are maybe not good enough in possession to make our game more dangerous.

“We lost goals in positions where you cannot afford to lose it. It leaves us to focus and prepare on the next game. It is very difficult to come out individually on players. We were not at our best in some positions.”