Does Coutinho deserve his starting place back at Liverpool?

Philippe Coutinho looks like he might return to Liverpool’s starting XI against Burnley on Saturday but does he deserve his place back in the side?

The Brazilian spent most of the summer trying to force through a move to La Liga giants Barcelona but Liverpool stood firm and would not let their star man leave.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has suggested that the playmaker could return to the starting line-up against the Clarets at Anfield after a couple of substitute appearances, but should he be made to wait longer to win his place back after declaring that he wanted to leave the club?

